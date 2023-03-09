 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Web Desk

Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date

Their comeback will be out on March 29th
It was announced on March 9th that K-pop group Mamamoo’s sub-unit Mamamoo+ will be coming out with an album on March 29th. The sub-unit consists of members Moonbyul and Solar.

They will be coming out with their first ever single album called ACT 1, SCENE 1. The sub-unit initially debuted on August 20th, 2022 with the track Better which featured the South Korean rapper Big Naughty.

The group are currently on their MY CON tour which is their first world tour and their fifth overall tour. The tour took off with their performance at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea in November 2022 and their second show was at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The Asia leg of their tour will cover countries like Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. 

