Thursday Mar 09 2023
Rana Javaid

BIEK announces HSSC Part I Humanities Group result

Rana Javaid

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — AFP/File
KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Thursday announced the results of Intermediate Part I Humanities (Regular) Annual Examinations 2022.

Director of Examinations BIEK Engineer Anwar Aleem Khanzada, while sharing the details of the results, said: “15,279 candidates had registered for the Humanities (regular) examination of which 14,301 candidates actually appeared for the exams.”

Among the appearing students, 2,956 candidates passed the exams of all six subjects, 3,650 candidates cleared exams of five subjects, 2,553 passed four subjects, 2,140 passed three subjects, 1,653 passed two subjects, while 862 candidates cleared the exam of only one subject.

The results have also been uploaded on the board’s website www.biek.edu.pk.

Student can also check their results through the board’s official Android application. Users can search ‘BIEK’ on Google Play Store to install the application.

In the annual examinations, 12,182 females were registered — of these 11,481 appeared for the examination. Alternatively, the number of male students who registered was 3,097, but the number of those who actually appeared was 2,820.

No female student was withheld from the examination, but two male students were. Meanwhile, 277 male students and 701 females remained absent.

Around 22.13% of female students cleared all six papers which comes up to 2541 students, while the ratio of male students who passed all subjects was 14.73% — 415 students.

