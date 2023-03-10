Victoria Beckham wants Harper to become teen influencer before launching her brand

Victoria Beckham sees a bright future of her daughter Harper Seven Beckham in the cosmetics world and wants her to become a teen influencer so she could launch her own brand.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the fashion designer has hopes of passing on her brand to her little girl and is happy to see that the 11-year-old has interest in fashion and beauty.

“Vic has always wanted her fashion and beauty brand to be Harper’s one day, so she’s delighted she’s showing such an interest,” the insider said.

“She wants her daughter to be the girl who others follow, so that when she is old enough, the Harper brand is already up and running. She thinks there’s going to be teenagers all over the world looking to do spa days for their parties now.

The source further shared, “Vic wants to make sure that fashion and beauty are in Harper’s blood. Not only does she want her to be fully confident and savvy in this world, but she also wants Harper to be shrewd and influential.”

Wife of former football legend David Beckham envisions a future for Harper much like Kylie Jenner, who launched her beauty business as a teenager and is now worth around $750 million, the outlet revealed.

“Victoria has always had these dreams for a more budget-friendly teen-focused beauty line called Harper Seven. She knows that demographic are huge spenders in the make-up world,” the source said.

“She’s definitely been inspired by Kris Jenner and how she has managed her children – when she looks at how Kylie’s beauty business blew up, it’s just astounding to be valued at so much when she’s so young.

“Vic knows that to break the teen market, she needs an authentic, influential girl who everyone wants to be like, and Harper is so sweet – she’s got her tomboy side and loves her sport, but she enjoys girly things, too.

Before concluding, the source added, “Vic will be the mentor and the executive, but she wants Harper to be more than the muse or face of the brand. She wants her to be the force.”