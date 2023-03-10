 
pakistan
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

UHE Lahore gives nod to new academic programmes, migration and transfer policy

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Mar 10, 2023

The University of Home Economics (UHE) in Lahore. — Facebook/UHE
The University of Home Economics (UHE) in Lahore. — Facebook/UHE 

LAHORE: The University of Home Economics (UHE) has approved new academic degree and certificate programmes as well as migration and transfer policy for the students. 

The development came during the eighth meeting of the university's Academic Council under the chairmanship of UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen held on Thursday.

Some of the new programmes that were granted approval include MPhil Sociology, MS Organisational Psychology, MS Clinical Psychology, BS Computer Science, and a certificate course in Data Journalism. 

The UHE Academic Council also approved the members of the board of studies of various programmes, semester system guidelines, entrance from ADP to BS and existing from BS to ADP.

Under the migration and transfer policy, the council decided that the UHE may grant admission on a migration basis after fulfilling the admission eligibility criteria set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for recognised institutions. 

The students will be bound to provide a no objection certificate (NOC), no disciplinary action certificate from the previous institution. On getting admission on a migration basis, the student will not be entitled to any scholarship, medal, merit position or hostel accommodation.

During the meeting, the vice-chancellor said that the new academic programmes and changes in the nomenclature of academic degrees would attract more students for getting admission to the university.

More From Pakistan:

Businessmen slam PTI for labelling them as 'mafia' after meeting Gen Asim Munir

Businessmen slam PTI for labelling them as 'mafia' after meeting Gen Asim Munir
Key ministries brief ECP on issues regarding security, funds for Punjab, KP polls

Key ministries brief ECP on issues regarding security, funds for Punjab, KP polls
UHS approves new policy in MBBS, MPhil programmes in Punjab medical colleges

UHS approves new policy in MBBS, MPhil programmes in Punjab medical colleges
FO dismisses claims of US setting up 'regional drone hub' in Pakistan

FO dismisses claims of US setting up 'regional drone hub' in Pakistan
Pemra bans coverage on conduct of SC, high court judges

Pemra bans coverage on conduct of SC, high court judges
Pakistan accedes to 'Apostille Convention' on foreign public documents

Pakistan accedes to 'Apostille Convention' on foreign public documents
After ‘satisfactory’ meeting with CEC, PTI vows support for holding ‘free, fair’ polls

After ‘satisfactory’ meeting with CEC, PTI vows support for holding ‘free, fair’ polls
FIA arrests Shoaib Shaikh for ‘bribing’ judge

FIA arrests Shoaib Shaikh for ‘bribing’ judge
Gwadar airport to be ‘inaugurated soon’

Gwadar airport to be ‘inaugurated soon’
Islamabad courts grant exemption to Imran Khan in three cases

Islamabad courts grant exemption to Imran Khan in three cases
Three more terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Three more terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation
Govt ready to release Toshakhana gifts' records, Khawaja Asif confirms

Govt ready to release Toshakhana gifts' records, Khawaja Asif confirms