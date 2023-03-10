UHE Lahore gives nod to new academic programmes, migration and transfer policy

The University of Home Economics (UHE) in Lahore. — Facebook/UHE

LAHORE: The University of Home Economics (UHE) has approved new academic degree and certificate programmes as well as migration and transfer policy for the students.

The development came during the eighth meeting of the university's Academic Council under the chairmanship of UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen held on Thursday.

Some of the new programmes that were granted approval include MPhil Sociology, MS Organisational Psychology, MS Clinical Psychology, BS Computer Science, and a certificate course in Data Journalism.

The UHE Academic Council also approved the members of the board of studies of various programmes, semester system guidelines, entrance from ADP to BS and existing from BS to ADP.



Under the migration and transfer policy, the council decided that the UHE may grant admission on a migration basis after fulfilling the admission eligibility criteria set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for recognised institutions.

The students will be bound to provide a no objection certificate (NOC), no disciplinary action certificate from the previous institution. On getting admission on a migration basis, the student will not be entitled to any scholarship, medal, merit position or hostel accommodation.

During the meeting, the vice-chancellor said that the new academic programmes and changes in the nomenclature of academic degrees would attract more students for getting admission to the university.