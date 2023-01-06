HEC warns against admission in 2-year degree programmes

 
pakistan
Friday Jan 06 2023
Building of the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad. — HEC/File
The Higher Education Commission Friday warned students and parents against taking admission to the two-year BA/BSc and two-year MA/MSc degree programmes.

The warning was issued after fake messages and news circulated on some websites and social media pages about HEC extending admission in the said degree programmes.

“It is to inform that HEC has not allowed any extension in timelines for admission in the above-mentioned programmes,” the education commission wrote on its official Twitter account.

The commission informed that the last dates for enrollment in the BA/BSc and MA/MSc were December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

The HEC’s tweet stated that students and parents are advised to “beware of such misleading and fake information” circulated on social media.

The commission advised visiting HEC’s official website for all authentic news with regard to the matter.

In July 2021, the HEC did not defer the four-year BS and two-year associate degree programmes, after several affiliated colleges across Pakistan had already started them.

HEC pointed out that the implementation of the Undergraduate Education Policy 2020 — which includes the four-year BS and two-year associate degree programmes — has been deferred at some universities until the fall of 2022 at the request of the Vice Chancellors' Committee.

However, the universities that have already adopted the education policy can continue its implementation. 

