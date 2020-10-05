Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Here's a list of fake and HEC recognised universities in Pakistan

Students at a convocation ceremony. — Geo.tv/Files

The Higher Education Commission has issued a list of recognised and fake or illegal universities operating in the country and warned students that the degrees of the latter institutions will not be recognized.

Here's a list of universities recognised by HEC: 

Public sector universities/degree awarding institutions

Total: 87

Federal Territory ​ ​
S. NoUniversity/DAICampuses Location
1COMSATS Institute of Information Technology,  Islamabad
  • Abbottabad
  • Attock
  • Lahore
  • Wah
  • Vehari
  • Sahiwal
2Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology, Islamabad
  • Karachi
3National University of Modern Language, Islamabad
  • Lahore
  • Faisalabad
  • Peshawar
  • Multan
  • Karachi
  • Hyderabad
  • Quetta
4National College of Arts, Lahore
  • Rawalpindi
4Bahria University, Islamabad
  • Karachi
  • Lahore
5Air University, Islamabad
  • Multan
  • Kamra
6Virtual University of Pakistan, Lahore
  • Islamabad
  • Rawalpindi
  • DG Khan
  • Faisalabad
  • Gujranwala
  • Multan
  • Sahiwal
  • Badin
  • Ghotki
  • Karachi
  • Pashin
  • Peshawar
  • Muzaffargarh
  • Hyderabad
  • Jhelum
7Karakorum International University, Gilgit Baltistan
  • Hunza
  • Diamer (Chilas)
  • Ghizer
​8
​National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad
  • ​Karachi
​9
​Institute of Space & Technology (IST), Islamabad
  • ​KICSIT Kahauta
  • Karachi

Punjab​ ​

S. NoUniversity/DAICampuses Location
1University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore
  • Kalashah Kako
  • Faisalabad
  • Rachna College,  Gujranwala
  • Narrowal
2University of Punjab, Lahore
  • Gujranwala
  • Jehlum 
3Lahore College of Women University, Lahore
  • Jhang
4University of Education Lahore
  • Okara(upgraded to full fledged University w.e.f. 01-04--2016)
  • DG Khan
  • Faisalabad
  • Joharabad
  • Multan
  • Vehari
  • Attock
5University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore
  • Patoki
  • Jhang
6Bahauddin Zakarai University, Multan
  • Layyah
7Islamia University Bahawalpur
  • Rahim Yar Khan
  • Bahawalnagar
8UET Taxila
  • Chakwal
9Agriculture University Faisalabad
  • Toba Tek Singh
  • Depalpur
  • Burewala
10University of Gujrat, Gujrat
  • Lahore
  • Sialkot (upgraded to University of Sailkot w.e.f 20-3-2018)
  • Narrowal  (upgraded to University of Narowal w.e.f 20-3-2018)
  • Rawalpindi
11.Government College University, Faisalabad
  • Layyah
  • Sahiwal
12.University of Sargodha, Sargodha
  • Bhakkar
  • Mianwali

(Admissions  in Following Campuses have been stopped w.e.f. Fall 2018 & operations of these campuses have been permanently shut down).

  • Lahore
  • Mandi Bahauddin
  • Gujranwala
  • Faisalabad (Women)
  • Lyallpur

 

Sindh

​ ​
S. NoUniversity/DAICampuses Location
1University of Sindh, Jamshoro
  • Mirpur Khas
  • Badin
  • Dadu
2Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro
  • Khairpur
3Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur
  • Shikarpur
4Quaid-i-Awan University of Engineering & Technology, Nawabshah
  • Larkana
5Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad
  • Naushahro Feroze
​6​The Sukkur IBA University
  • ​Kandkot

 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

​ ​
S. NoUniversity/DAICampuses Location
1UET Peshawar
  • Abbottabad
  • Mardan (upgraded to the status of full fledged University w.e.f. 20-07-2018)
  • Bannu
  • Jalozai
  • Kohat
2Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, District Dir (Upper)
  • Wari
​3​University of Swat
  • ​Shangla
​4
​Kohat University of Sciencce & Technology (KUST), Kohat
  • ​Hangu
​5​Gomal University, D. I. Khan
  • ​Tank

​ ​Balochistan
S. No. 
University/DAI
Campus Location
​1
University of Turbat
  • Gawadar
​2​National University of Science & Technology (NUST), Islamabad
  • ​Quetta

Program allowed;

  • BE-Civil Engineering (subject to aprpoval of PEC)
  • BS Computer Science
​3​Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta
  • ​Pishin
  • Noshki
  • Khuzdar

 

Private sector universities/degree awarding institutions

Total: 35

S. NoUniversity/DAICampuses Location
1University of Lahore, Lahore
  • Islamabad (Intake stopped after Fall 2019)
  • Sargodha
  • Gujrat (Intake stopped after Fall 2019)
2Preston University, Kohat
  • Islamabad (Admissions allowed w.e.f. 09-9-020)
  • Peshawar (Admissions stopped)
  • Lahore (Admissions stopped)
3SZABIST, Karachi
  • Islamabad
  • Larkana
  • Dubai
  • Hyderabad
4Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar (Campus and Distance Education Centres)
  • Ras-Al-Khaimah, UAE (Campus)

  • Admissions are allowed through Distance Education mode only at approved Distance Education Centers (DEC’s) of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for undergraduate degree programs in arts, humanities, social sciences, education, business and commerce only:
  • Comwave Institute of Information Technology, F-8 Markaz, Islamabad.
  • National Textile Institute (NTI), Main Park Road, Lane # 7, Chak Shehzad, Islamabad  
  • Islamabad Federal College (IFC), Plaza # 154, St. No # 30, I&T Center, G-9/1, Islamabad.
  • Abbott Group of Colleges,
     Islamabad Expressway, Near TM CNG Station, Khanapul, Islamabad.
  • College of Business & Technologies, Comsats University Road, Mandian, Abbottabad.
  • Comwave Institute of Sciences & I.T Opposite New China Market, Near Noor Surgical Hospital, D-Stop, Abbottabad Road, Haripur.
  • Abbott Group of Colleges,
    Adjacent Zarai Taraqiati Bank, P.O Jhangi, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad. 
  • Abbott Group of Colleges,
    Opposite WAPDA Grid Station, Near Dhangri Chowk, Shahra-E-Resham, Mansehra.
  • Comwave Institute of Sciences & I.T, Near Sultan Plaza, Supply Area, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad.
  • ANSI Institute of Education, Science &Technology (AIMS), Nowshera Road, Mardan.    
  • Institute of Education & Management Sciences, University Road, D.I. Khan
  • Bannu Institute of Education, Science &Technology (BEST), Kacharey Road, Bannu.
  • Al Noor College of Engineering & Technology, Rawalpindi Road, Near Bypass Bridge, Opposite U.E.T Campus, Kohat.
  • Swabi Engineering College of Technology (SECT), Ahmadabad, Shah Mansoor, Swabi.
  • College of Business & I.T, Khaar Road, Opposite Saddam Petrol Pump, College Colony, Batkhela.
  • Chakdara Polytechnic Institute, G.T Road, Amir Abad, Chakdara Distt: Dir (L)
  • Dir College of Science & Technology, Saddo, Timergara, Dir Lower.
  • Saidu Polytechnic Institute,
    Park Avenue, College Colony, Saidu Sharif, Swat.
  • Indus Polytechnic Institute,
    G.T Road, Odigram, Swat.
5ISRA University, Hyderabad
  • Islamabad
  • Karachi
6IQRA University, Karachi
  • Islamabad
  • Quetta
7National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad (FAST)
  • Lahore
  • Karachi
  • Peshawar
  • Chiniot
8Abasyn University, Peshawar
  • Islamabad
9Hamdard University, Karachi
  • Islamabad (Admission Banned for Spring, 2018)
10National College of Business Administration & Economics, Lahore
  • Multan
  • Bahawalpur (Intake stopped after Fall 2019)
  • Rahim Yar Khan (Intake stopped after Fall 2019)
11Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Dera Ismail Khan
  • Peshawar 
12University of Management & Technology, Lahore
  • Sialkot
13The Riphah International University, Rawalpindi
  • Lahore
  • Faisalabad
  • Malakand (up till Fall 2020)
14Al-Hamd Islamic University, Quetta
  • Islamabad
15Greenwich University, Karachi
  • Mauritius
16Hajvery University, Lahore
  • Sheikhupura (Admissions stopped)
17Aga Khan University, Karachi
  • Institute For the Study of Muslim Civilizations, London
​18​Foundation University, Islamabad
  • ​Sialkot

(Admissions allowed in undergraduate degree programs in the field of Management Sciences, Software Engineering/Computer Science)

19​Iqra National University, Peshawar
  • ​Swat

List of illegal/fake institutions in​ Punjab

 Sr. #  Name of Institution 
1​ All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs 
2 All Affiliated Colleges with Superior College, Lahore across Punjab offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs 
3 All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any Private University across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education 
4 The Open International University for Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices 
5 American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore 
6 Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore 
7 TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore 
8 Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
9 AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan 
10 National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore 
11 Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore 
12 Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan 
13 Mishigan International College, Lahore 
14 American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore, Punjab 
15 American University of London, National College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore 
16 Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi 
17 INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore 
18 Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh 
19 Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore 
20 CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi. 
21 University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal 
22 National College of Commerce, Mian Channu 
23 Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu 
24 International College of Commerce, Mian Channu 
25 Leads Law College, Burewala 
26 Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan 
27 Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan 
28 Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan 
29 Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore 
30 Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala 
31 Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt 
32 NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi 
33 SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 
34 Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
35 National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore. 
36 National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore 
37 Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala 
38 The National College, Faisalabad 
39 Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore 
40 Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi 
41 Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 

​42​​Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad
43 Preston University, Faisalabad campus 
44 NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A, Officers Colony, Faisalabad 
45 Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
46 Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore 
47 College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore 
48 College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore 
49 Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore 
50 Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 
51 Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore 
52 College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore 
53 Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore 
54 Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore 
55 Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 
56 College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
57 Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
58 College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha 
59 College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
60 University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
61 INFOVISION Institute of Management & Information Technology, Lahore 
62 Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah 
63 Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah 
64 Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan 
65 The National College , Bosan Road, Multan 
66 National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala 
67 Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah 
68 Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu 
69 DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan 
70 Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi 
71 Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt 
72 University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan 
73 Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang 
74 College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat 
75 Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 
76 Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan 
77 SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore 
78 ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
79 College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal 
80 LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal 
81 College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot 
82 Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore 
83 College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi 
84 South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi 
85 UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh 
86 College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah 
87 UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur 
88 College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan 
89 Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar 
90 Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad, Distt, Rahim Yar Khan 
91 Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore 
92 Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer's Colony Boson Road, Multan 
93 Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
94 Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi; 
95 Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore 
96 Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh 
97 Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore
98  Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot
99​The University of Chakwal, Chakwal.
100 Aeroline Institute of Aviation Studies, Lahore

List of illegal/fake institutions in Sindh

Sr. #Name of Institutions
1All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Newports Institute of Communication & E​conomics Karachi except its Karachi campus
2All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi  except its Karachi campus
3The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi
4American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi
5American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi
6Glamshire University 
7American University of Hawaii, 981 Highway 80 East, Clinton, Mississippi 39056
8East-West University
9International University of America, 
10Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi
11Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi
12University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
13University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi
14University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi
15Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi
16University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
17American School of London,
18College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh
19The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh
20Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
21Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
22National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad
23SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi
24Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi
25College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad
26College of Education 
27American University of London Western Graduate College 
28Malir Halt, North Nazimabad, , Gulshan e Iqbal, Orangi Town Gulshan e Behar, F-53 Industrial Park Hub River Road site, Karachi campuses of Sindh Institute of Mangement & Technology, Karachi
29Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi
30College of Information Technology,   C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi
31​College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi 
​32College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi
​33​College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi
34College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
35Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
​36
​​Allama Muhammad Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan

List of illegal/fake​ institutions in AJK​

Sr. #Name of Institutions
1All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK  except Bhimber
2Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal
3 Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur

List of illegal/fake institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sr. #Name of Institution
1 Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad
2Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai
3Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar
4Square Soft Systems, Kashmeery Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari
5College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat
6Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat
7Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat
8Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar
9National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,
10Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar
11Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar
​12​FIMS College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Dargai, District Malakand

List of Ilegal/Fake Institutions in Federal Capital

Sr.#Name of Institution
1 Islamabad Law College, Islamabad
2 ​Islamabad Campus of Mohiuddin Islamic University, Neiran Sharif

 

