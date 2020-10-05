Here's a list of fake and HEC recognised universities in Pakistan

Monday Oct 05, 2020
The Higher Education Commission has issued a list of recognised and fake or illegal universities operating in the country and warned students that the degrees of the latter institutions will not be recognized.
Here's a list of universities recognised by HEC:
Public sector universities/degree awarding institutions
Total: 87
|Federal Territory
|S. No
|University/DAI
|Campuses Location
|1
|COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad
|2
|Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology, Islamabad
|3
|National University of Modern Language, Islamabad
|4
|National College of Arts, Lahore
|4
|Bahria University, Islamabad
|5
|Air University, Islamabad
|6
|Virtual University of Pakistan, Lahore
|7
|Karakorum International University, Gilgit Baltistan
|8
|National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad
|9
|Institute of Space & Technology (IST), Islamabad
Punjab
|S. No
|University/DAI
|Campuses Location
|1
|University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore
|2
|University of Punjab, Lahore
|3
|Lahore College of Women University, Lahore
|4
|University of Education Lahore
|5
|University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore
|6
|Bahauddin Zakarai University, Multan
|7
|Islamia University Bahawalpur
|8
|UET Taxila
|9
|Agriculture University Faisalabad
|10
|University of Gujrat, Gujrat
|11.
|Government College University, Faisalabad
|12.
|University of Sargodha, Sargodha
(Admissions in Following Campuses have been stopped w.e.f. Fall 2018 & operations of these campuses have been permanently shut down).
Sindh
|S. No
|University/DAI
|Campuses Location
|1
|University of Sindh, Jamshoro
|2
|Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro
|3
|Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur
|4
|Quaid-i-Awan University of Engineering & Technology, Nawabshah
|5
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad
|6
|The Sukkur IBA University
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|S. No
|University/DAI
|Campuses Location
|1
|UET Peshawar
|2
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, District Dir (Upper)
|3
|University of Swat
|4
|Kohat University of Sciencce & Technology (KUST), Kohat
|5
|Gomal University, D. I. Khan
Balochistan
|S. No.
|University/DAI
|Campus Location
|1
|University of Turbat
|2
|National University of Science & Technology (NUST), Islamabad
Program allowed;
|3
|Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta
Private sector universities/degree awarding institutions
Total: 35
|S. No
|University/DAI
|Campuses Location
|1
|University of Lahore, Lahore
|2
|Preston University, Kohat
|3
|SZABIST, Karachi
|4
|Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar (Campus and Distance Education Centres)
|5
|ISRA University, Hyderabad
|6
|IQRA University, Karachi
|7
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad (FAST)
|8
|Abasyn University, Peshawar
|9
|Hamdard University, Karachi
|10
|National College of Business Administration & Economics, Lahore
|11
|Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Dera Ismail Khan
|12
|University of Management & Technology, Lahore
|13
|The Riphah International University, Rawalpindi
|14
|Al-Hamd Islamic University, Quetta
|15
|Greenwich University, Karachi
|16
|Hajvery University, Lahore
|17
|Aga Khan University, Karachi
|18
|Foundation University, Islamabad
(Admissions allowed in undergraduate degree programs in the field of Management Sciences, Software Engineering/Computer Science)
|19
|Iqra National University, Peshawar
List of illegal/fake institutions in Punjab
|Sr. #
|Name of Institution
|1
|All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs
|2
|All Affiliated Colleges with Superior College, Lahore across Punjab offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs
|3
|All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any Private University across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education
|4
|The Open International University for Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices
|5
|American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore
|6
|Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore
|7
|TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore
|8
|Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|9
|AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan
|10
|National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore
|11
|Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore
|12
|Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan
|13
|Mishigan International College, Lahore
|14
|American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore, Punjab
|15
|American University of London, National College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore
|16
|Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi
|17
|INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore
|18
|Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh
|19
|Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore
|20
|CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi.
|21
|University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal
|22
|National College of Commerce, Mian Channu
|23
|Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu
|24
|International College of Commerce, Mian Channu
|25
|Leads Law College, Burewala
|26
|Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan
|27
|Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan
|28
|Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan
|29
|Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore
|30
|Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala
|31
|Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt
|32
|NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi
|33
|SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
|34
|Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|35
|National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore.
|36
|National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore
|37
|Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala
|38
|The National College, Faisalabad
|39
|Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore
|40
|Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi
|41
| Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road,
Rawalpindi
|42
|Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad
|43
|Preston University, Faisalabad campus
|44
|NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A, Officers Colony, Faisalabad
|45
|Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|46
|Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore
|47
|College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore
|48
|College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore
|49
|Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore
|50
|Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|51
|Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore
|52
|College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore
|53
|Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore
|54
|Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore
|55
|Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|56
|College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|57
|Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|58
|College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha
|59
|College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|60
|University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|61
|INFOVISION Institute of Management & Information Technology, Lahore
|62
|Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah
|63
|Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah
|64
|Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan
|65
|The National College , Bosan Road, Multan
|66
|National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala
|67
|Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah
|68
|Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu
|69
|DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan
|70
|Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi
|71
|Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt
|72
|University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan
|73
|Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang
|74
|College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat
|75
|Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
|76
|Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan
|77
|SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore
|78
|ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|79
|College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
|80
|LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
|81
|College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot
|82
|Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore
|83
|College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi
|84
|South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi
|85
|UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh
|86
|College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah
|87
|UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur
|88
|College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan
|89
|Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar
|90
|Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad, Distt, Rahim Yar Khan
|91
|Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore
|92
|Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer's Colony Boson Road, Multan
|93
|Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|94
|Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi;
|95
| Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore
|96
|Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh
|97
|Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore
|98
|Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot
|99
|The University of Chakwal, Chakwal.
|100
| Aeroline Institute of Aviation Studies, Lahore
List of illegal/fake institutions in Sindh
|Sr. #
|Name of Institutions
|1
|All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Newports Institute of Communication & Economics Karachi except its Karachi campus
|2
|All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi except its Karachi campus
|3
|The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi
|4
|American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi
|5
|American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi
|6
|Glamshire University
|7
|American University of Hawaii, 981 Highway 80 East, Clinton, Mississippi 39056
|8
|East-West University
|9
|International University of America,
|10
|Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi
|11
|Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi
|12
|University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
|13
|University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi
|14
|University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi
|15
|Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi
|16
|University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
|17
|American School of London,
|18
|College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh
|19
|The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh
|20
|Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
|21
|Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
|22
|National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad
|23
|SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi
|24
|Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi
|25
|College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad
|26
|College of Education
|27
|American University of London Western Graduate College
|28
|Malir Halt, North Nazimabad, , Gulshan e Iqbal, Orangi Town Gulshan e Behar, F-53 Industrial Park Hub River Road site, Karachi campuses of Sindh Institute of Mangement & Technology, Karachi
|29
|Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi
|30
|College of Information Technology, C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi
|31
|College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi
|32
|College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi
|33
|College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi
|34
|College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
|35
|Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
|36
Allama Muhammad Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan
List of illegal/fake institutions in AJK
|Sr. #
|Name of Institutions
|1
|All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK except Bhimber
|2
|Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal
|3
|Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur
List of illegal/fake institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Sr. #
|Name of Institution
|1
|Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad
|2
|Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai
|3
|Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar
|4
|Square Soft Systems, Kashmeery Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari
|5
|College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat
|6
|Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat
|7
|Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat
|8
|Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar
|9
|National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,
|10
|Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar
|11
|Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar
|12
|FIMS College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Dargai, District Malakand
List of Ilegal/Fake Institutions in Federal Capital
|Sr.#
|Name of Institution
|1
|Islamabad Law College, Islamabad
|2
|Islamabad Campus of Mohiuddin Islamic University, Neiran Sharif