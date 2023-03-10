What will Merub Ali do if Asim Azhar betrays her?

Pakistani emerging actress Merub Ali (L) and singer Asim Azhar (R). — Instagram/@meruub

Pakistani emerging actress Merub Ali, who is also popular singer Asim Azhar's fiance, revealed what she would do if she ever gets cheated on, Daily Jang reported.

Speaking during YouTuber Shahveer Jafry's podcast, Merub revealed that she gets strange dreams and one time, she had a dream of Asim cheating on her.

Merub said that after she woke up, she called her fiance and got angry at him. She also said that Asim would get worried over her anger, however, he got used to it as time passed.

"Every time now when my mood is spoiled and I talk to Asim, he understands that I had a bad dream," she said.

When asked what would she do if she ever gets cheated on in real life, Merub said that she would leave her partner.

Merub and Asim got engaged last year in March.

"Shukar Alhamdulillah [Thank you God]. With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin - engagement. May Allah SWT and Ahlebait keep us protected and this happy forever, Aameen. Keep us in your prayers," wrote the actress in her Instagram post.