 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'Asim and I are not step-siblings, we're great family friends': Merub Ali

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Asim and I are not step-siblings,Were great family friends: Merub Ali
Asim and I are not step-siblings,We're great family friends: Merub Ali

Actor and social media influencer Merub Ali is being candid about her alleged engagement with singer Asim Azhar.

The duo, that is often spotted together, constantly attracts media glare. However, as per Merub, she is only family friends with the Teriyaan hitmaker. 

"We're not step-siblings, we're not cousins. I don't know, that's all," the Sinf-e-Aahan star told Hassan Choudary.

She continued, "We're great family friends and have known each other since childhood. My brother is his best friends and out mothers are best friends."

When inquired further about her bond with Asim, Merub laughed off the questions and turned to the camera and said: "I had so much fun in this interview, keep watching something haute. Thank you so much Hassan," before signing off.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'
Juhi Chawla dishes how Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR loses match

Juhi Chawla dishes how Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR loses match
Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’

Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace

Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace
Hania Aamir drops cryptic post on 'moving on' and 'letting go'

Hania Aamir drops cryptic post on 'moving on' and 'letting go'
Mahira Khan pens loving note in honor of late grandmother: ‘It’s been a rough month’

Mahira Khan pens loving note in honor of late grandmother: ‘It’s been a rough month’
Asim Azhar says ‘controversial’ people don’t bother him

Asim Azhar says ‘controversial’ people don’t bother him
Director Ayan Mukerji teases new photo from Alia-Ranbir’s ‘Brahmastra’

Director Ayan Mukerji teases new photo from Alia-Ranbir’s ‘Brahmastra’

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal issue NDA agreement for wedding guests: Read Here

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal issue NDA agreement for wedding guests: Read Here
Kamal Haasan has recovered from COVID-19, says hospital

Kamal Haasan has recovered from COVID-19, says hospital
Aijaz Aslam's father breathes his last

Aijaz Aslam's father breathes his last
Geo TV's drama 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat', OST declared No.1 by YouTube Pakistan

Geo TV's drama 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat', OST declared No.1 by YouTube Pakistan

Latest

view all