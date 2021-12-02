Asim and I are not step-siblings,We're great family friends: Merub Ali

Actor and social media influencer Merub Ali is being candid about her alleged engagement with singer Asim Azhar.

The duo, that is often spotted together, constantly attracts media glare. However, as per Merub, she is only family friends with the Teriyaan hitmaker.

"We're not step-siblings, we're not cousins. I don't know, that's all," the Sinf-e-Aahan star told Hassan Choudary.

She continued, "We're great family friends and have known each other since childhood. My brother is his best friends and out mothers are best friends."

When inquired further about her bond with Asim, Merub laughed off the questions and turned to the camera and said: "I had so much fun in this interview, keep watching something haute. Thank you so much Hassan," before signing off.

Take a look:







