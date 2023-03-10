 
world
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Reuters

Rescue alert launched for boat loaded with 500 migrants near Sicily

By
Reuters

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Crew member gives lifejackets to migrants on an overcrowded inflatable boat in the Mediterranean Sea, July 23, 2022.— Reuters.
Crew member gives lifejackets to migrants on an overcrowded inflatable boat in the Mediterranean Sea, July 23, 2022.— Reuters.

About 500 migrants need to be rescued from a boat off the coast of Sicily, the Alarm Phone charity said on Friday, amid a dramatic increase in sea arrivals to Italy and a recent deadly shipwreck.

The charity, which picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, said on Twitter it had alerted "competent authorities" and urged them: "Don't waste time: send help immediately!".

The boat left from Libya and is "south of Sicily" in Italy's search and rescue (SAR) maritime zone, Alarm Phone added. The EU border force Frontex, which operates spotter flights off the Italian coast, declined immediate comment.

Italy's migrant sea rescue capabilities have come under scrutiny following a Feb. 26 shipwreck near the southern region of Calabria, in which at least 72 migrants died.

Police vessels tried but failed to intercept the migrants' wooden boat due to adverse weather, and the coast guard, better equipped to face rough seas, was not immediately activated.

Italy's rightist government responded Thursday with tougher jail penalties for migrant smugglers and pledges to stop their illegal boat trips while opening up legal migration channels.

The announcement has not stopped irregular migrant inflows, with almost 3,000 people reaching Italy since Wednesday, compared to around 1,300 for the whole of March last year.

As many as 1,869 migrants from 41 separate boats arrived on the island of Lampedusa alone on Thursday, the ANSA news agency said, calling it a record.

At least seven Pakistanis died in a boat wreck near Libya’s port city of Benghazi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Pakistani embassy in Libya was facilitating the process of identification of the bodies.

The FO spokesperson said the bodies would be transported to Pakistan with the support of local authorities and the international committee of the Red Cross.

She maintained that the embassy and the foreign ministry were also in contact with the families of the deceased.

In another incident, last Sunday, at least 30 Pakistanis died and 17 were rescued after their overloaded boat sank in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region. 

More From World:

Australia, India vow cordiality in economic, defence areas

Australia, India vow cordiality in economic, defence areas
Joe Biden, top EU official meet to resolve trade dispute

Joe Biden, top EU official meet to resolve trade dispute
Shooting at Jehovah's Witness church Germany leaves several dead

Shooting at Jehovah's Witness church Germany leaves several dead
Who is Xi Jinping?

Who is Xi Jinping?
Xi Jinping elected as president of China for third time

Xi Jinping elected as president of China for third time
Italian officer given 30-year jail term for selling secrets to Russia

Italian officer given 30-year jail term for selling secrets to Russia
California readies for yet another big storm

California readies for yet another big storm
Tragic shooting at Jehovah's Witness Centre leaves several dead

Tragic shooting at Jehovah's Witness Centre leaves several dead
Greece train accident: Public anger intensifies as PM vows transparency

Greece train accident: Public anger intensifies as PM vows transparency
Canada amends terror laws to allow aid to Afghanistan

Canada amends terror laws to allow aid to Afghanistan
UK high speed train project bears brunt of soaring inflation

UK high speed train project bears brunt of soaring inflation
FACTBOX: Russia fires hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in Ukraine

FACTBOX: Russia fires hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in Ukraine