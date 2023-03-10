K-pop icons reunite: Suga from BTS and IU team up for collaboration

The song will be from Suga’s upcoming music project

K-pop group BTS’ Suga and soloist IU will be collaborating for a new song, according to an exclusive report from SPOTV. The track will reportedly be Suga’s and will feature IU as a collaborator.

The song will be from Suga’s upcoming music project of which details have not been confirmed yet, and will likely coincide with his upcoming solo world tour. The last time the duo came together for a collaboration, IU came out with the song Eight.

The song was produced by Suga and featured him as well. The track was highly successful and went on to top multiple charts. It also won multiple awards for best collaboration.

Suga recently celebrated his birthday, holding an hour long live stream and donating to the flood victims in Turkey and Syria as a part of his yearly birthday donations.