Saturday Mar 11 2023
Johnny Depp, Eric Clapton and Sir Rod Stewart to perform at Jeff Beck tribute concerts

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Johnny Depp has been confirmed as a performer for a tribute concert in honour of late guitar legend Jeff Beck, it has been reported.

Depp will be joined by Eric Clapton and Sir Rod Stewart to perform tribute concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London in May.

Beck’s wife Sandra Beck and guitarist Clapton announced two concerts to honour Beck’s memory and artistry.

The upcoming concerts will feature performances from a number of high-profile musicians. The final line-up will be confirmed nearer to the performances, which have been scheduled for 22 and 23 May.

From the Jeff Beck Band, Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles, and Robert Stevenson will also take to the stage.

Beck, who died in January at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis, made headlines last year when he announced a collaborative album with Depp shortly after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard drew to a close.

In 2022, Beck released a full-length album, 18, with Depp. The pair performed a number of live shows together.

