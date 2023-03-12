 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles finds himself in an 'impossible position'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

King Charles finds himself in an impossible position

King Charles has found himself in an "impossible position" as he thinks about the Prince Harry and Prince Andrew attendance will have on his coronation.

A royal expert said the king thinks Prince Harry and Prince Andrew threaten to "besmirch" the coronation if they attend the  ceremony.

Royal author Nigel Cawthorne  said the monarchy is "looking a bit threadbare".

It is still not known whether Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation and there are also doubts over the role Prince Andrew can play at the coronation.

According to Cawthorne, There is a battle royal going on here. It's tit for tat. Certainly tat. With the flawless Queen gone, the monarchy is looking a bit threadbare."

He said, "Charles is in an impossible position. If either Andrew or Harry, or both, turn up, they are going to besmirch the coronation and take the spotlight away from him."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they have received an invitation for the coronation but it is still unclear whether they would be attending the ceremony.

The expert said, "Their absence will be equally headline-grabbing and will diminish the significance of the ceremony."

