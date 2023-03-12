 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Scientists discover material that ensures seamless transmission of power, energy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

A representational image of researchers and scientists working in a laboratory. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of researchers and scientists working in a laboratory. — Unsplash/File

Researchers have discovered an important material using rare lutetium and mixing it with elements — hydrogen and a small part of nitrogen — which will be able to transmit electricity with zero resistance and pass magnetic fields around the material.

The superconducting material, scientists say, can work at high and low temperatures for practical applications. It is believed to be a breakthrough in the field as scientists have been seeking it for nearly a century. 

This material has the ability to transform the world of energy production and energy transmission.

After the mixing, the material was left at high temperatures to react for two to three days.

A team led by the scientist, Professor Ranga Dias believes that it is a pathway to superconducting consumer electronics, energy transfer lines, transportation, and significant improvements in magnetic confinement for fusion is now a reality. He also believes that humankind is not in the modern superconducting era.

The material would enable the power transmission grids to supply electricity without wasting millions of megawatt hours.

The researchers have named it "red matter" owing to its colour and assent from Star Trek. The name of this material was suggested during its creation as scientists saw that the material's colour turned bright red.

The team led by Professor Dias went on further to prove their findings with new data this time as they carried out the experiment outside the lab while a team of scientists watched it happening in real-time. The team's previous research faced criticism over the scientists' approach and was then retracted by the editors of the journal Nature in which two similar materials in papers — a less breakthrough — were published in the same journal and Physical Review Letters.

In the new paper "Evidence of near-ambient superconductivity in an N-doped lutetium hydride" defined as new material, in the journal.

At high temperatures, the compound turned from blue to pink as it reached its level of superconductivity. Earlier, the compound was blue. When it turned into a non-superconducting state it became rich red.

Scientists also believed that their discovery has ushered in a new era for the use of superconducting materials.

More From Sci-Tech:

Comet may brighten up evening sky in 2024, astronomers say

Comet may brighten up evening sky in 2024, astronomers say
No news access for Canadians if 'Online News Act' passes, says Meta

No news access for Canadians if 'Online News Act' passes, says Meta

World’s first 3D-printed rocket set for inaugural flight

World’s first 3D-printed rocket set for inaugural flight
US set to 'further tighten' chipmaking exports to China

US set to 'further tighten' chipmaking exports to China
Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm

Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm
General Motors explores using ChatGPT in vehicles

General Motors explores using ChatGPT in vehicles
WhatsApp gives group admins more control over adding members

WhatsApp gives group admins more control over adding members
TikTok's latest filter raises debates over toxic beauty standards

TikTok's latest filter raises debates over toxic beauty standards
Meta working on potential Twitter rival

Meta working on potential Twitter rival
WhatsApp CEO supports Signal's concerns over UK's Online Safety Bill

WhatsApp CEO supports Signal's concerns over UK's Online Safety Bill
Tired of texts from unknown numbers? WhatsApp now has a solution

Tired of texts from unknown numbers? WhatsApp now has a solution
NASA warns of Earth's possible collision with asteroid

NASA warns of Earth's possible collision with asteroid