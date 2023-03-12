Fox's 'Bedrock' showcases Flintstones in the Bronze Age

Fox is moving ahead with The Flintstones spinoff series Bedrock.



Actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks will be steering the project as executive producer and star as Pebbles, the adult daughter of Fred and Wilma from The Flintstones. The cast also includes Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Truglio as Barney; Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm.

Warner Bros. Animation's executive vice president of alternative programming, Peter Girardi, said: "The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation. Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and Fox and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry)."

The comedy series is a continuation of the original storyline of the Stone Age family. Bedrock finds the Flintstones in the Bronze Age with Fred on the verge of retirement and Pebbles about to launch her own career.

Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment are producing.

Fox has recently renewed as well The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers as well.

The Flintstones was originally broadcast on ABC from September 30, 1960, to April 1, 1966. The series remained the most financially successful and longest-running network animated television series for three decades.