 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Fox's 'Bedrock' showcases Flintstones in the Bronze Age

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Foxs Bedrock showcases Flintstones in the Bronze Age
Fox's 'Bedrock' showcases Flintstones in the Bronze Age

Fox is moving ahead with The Flintstones spinoff series Bedrock.

Actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks will be steering the project as executive producer and star as Pebbles, the adult daughter of Fred and Wilma from The Flintstones. The cast also includes Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Truglio as Barney; Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm.

Warner Bros. Animation's executive vice president of alternative programming, Peter Girardi, said: "The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation. Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and Fox and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry)."

The comedy series is a continuation of the original storyline of the Stone Age family. Bedrock finds the Flintstones in the Bronze Age with Fred on the verge of retirement and Pebbles about to launch her own career.

Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment are producing.

Fox has recently renewed as well The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers as well.

The Flintstones was originally broadcast on ABC from September 30, 1960, to April 1, 1966. The series remained the most financially successful and longest-running network animated television series for three decades. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal
I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter

I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter
Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night

Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night
Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’
‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite
'Veep' star Matt Walsh teases hypothetical reunion

'Veep' star Matt Walsh teases hypothetical reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’
Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie not invited to King Charles coronation?

Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie not invited to King Charles coronation?