'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair

Maid actor Andie McDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair

Maid star Andie MacDowell insists she is 'really comfortable' with her gray hair. The 64-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight she has changed her colouring habit.

"It's something that I've wanted to do for a while,” she noted. “And I'm really comfortable with where I am right now in my life. I just want to embrace the time where I am and be as real and honest as I can, not only with everybody else but also with myself."

The Groundhog Day actress previously told The Zoe Report:

“I’d been wanting to do it for a few years,” she explained. “And then when COVID happened and I saw the roots coming in, I thought it suited me.”

“During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier,” she noted. “I really like it. I'm 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I'm going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is."

McDowell also told The Sunday Times she was relieved by the reaction to her hair.

"I was relieved people weren’t cruel,” said MacDowell. “They could have been mean to me. But everybody was very loving and kind and I was relieved because I really like it. I feel more comfortable.”

McDowell recently starred alongside daughter Margaret Qualley in the Netflix miniseries Maid for which she got nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.