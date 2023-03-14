 
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Prince William told Camilla about Kate-Meghan fight in 'slip of tongue': Harry

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Prince William admitted he accidentally spilled scenario behind Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton feud to Camilla.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry reveals how William mistakenly leaked details about the Duchess' ongoing feud to his step-mom- days after which the story made headlines in the papers.

Prince Harry pens: "We went around and around. The list of suspects became vanishingly small. Finally, finally, Willy leaned back and conceded that, ahem, while we’d been on tour in Australia, he and Kate had gone to dinner with Pa and Camilla…and, alas, he said sheepishly, he might’ve let it slip that there’d been strife between the two couples…"

Harry continues: "I put a hand over my face. Meg froze. A heavy silence fell. So now we knew. I told Willy: You…of all people…should’ve known… He nodded. He knew. More silence. It was time for them to go."

