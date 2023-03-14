 
world
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
AFP

Amnesty denounces police misuse of rubber bullets worldwide

By
AFP

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Amnesty denounces police misuse of rubber bullets worldwide.— AFP/file
Amnesty denounces police misuse of rubber bullets worldwide.— AFP/file 

PARIS: Police use of rubber bullets and other projectiles against peaceful protesters has become increasingly routine worldwide, leading to many eye injuries and even deaths, Amnesty International warned on Tuesday.

The London-based group called for better global regulation of the trade and use of such policing equipment, also called "less lethal weapons", after research in more than 30 countries over the past five years.

"Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been maimed and dozens killed by the often reckless and disproportionate use of less lethal law enforcement weaponry," it said in a new report titled "My Eye Exploded".

These included rubber bullets, rubberised buckshot, and tear gas grenades fired directly at demonstrators in south and central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States.

"There has been an alarming increase in eye injuries, including eyeball ruptures, retinal detachments and the complete loss of sight," Amnesty said.

In Chile alone, the police’s response to protests from October 2019 caused more than 30 cases of eye loss, according to the country’s National Institute for Human Rights.

Other demonstrators in countries surveyed had also suffered bone and skull fractures, brain injuries, the rupture of internal organs, or punctured hearts and lungs from broken ribs, it added.

Demonstrators have also been killed, the report co-written with the UK-based Omega Research Foundation found.

In Iraq, security forces deliberately fired specialist grenades that are 10 times heavier than typical tear gas munitions at protesters, causing at least two dozen deaths in 2019, Amnesty said.

In Spain, the use of tennis-ball-sized rubber projectiles has led to at least one death from head trauma, according to the campaign group Stop Balas de Goma.

"Legally-binding global controls on the manufacture and trade in less lethal weapons... along with effective guidelines on the use of force are urgently needed to combat an escalating cycle of abuses," said Amnesty International’s Patrick Wilcken.

More From World:

Israel releases oldest Palestinian prisoner

Israel releases oldest Palestinian prisoner
Turkey's quake toll tops 48,000 as govt races to build container cities

Turkey's quake toll tops 48,000 as govt races to build container cities
China's Xi may visit Russia next week

China's Xi may visit Russia next week
BBC seeks to quell furore by putting Lineker back on air

BBC seeks to quell furore by putting Lineker back on air
Services affected as thousands of doctors go on strike in UK

Services affected as thousands of doctors go on strike in UK
Iran pardons 22,000 people who took part in protests

Iran pardons 22,000 people who took part in protests
Twitter slams Jimmy Kimmel for asking Malala Yousafzai about spit-gate drama

Twitter slams Jimmy Kimmel for asking Malala Yousafzai about spit-gate drama
Saudi FM hopeful to exchange visits with Iran

Saudi FM hopeful to exchange visits with Iran
Paris 2024 'climate positive' Olympics claim 'misleading', say experts

Paris 2024 'climate positive' Olympics claim 'misleading', say experts
Malala attends first Oscars in sequin-covered hooded gown

Malala attends first Oscars in sequin-covered hooded gown
US, S.Korea kick off largest drills in five years

US, S.Korea kick off largest drills in five years
30 migrants missing as boat capsizes off Libya: Italy

30 migrants missing as boat capsizes off Libya: Italy