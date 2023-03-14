 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox ditches her engagement ring for 2023 Oscars after party

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Megan Fox appeared to be having fun as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 12th, 2023, sans fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress, 36, also seemed to have ditched her engagement ring for the solo night out amid drama with the Bloody Valentine singer.

While the Transformers alum did not post any pictures on her own social media, she posed for a series of glamorous portraits taken by photographer Cibelle Levi at the Oscars bash in Los Angeles.

She wore a formfitting gown by Miss Sohee paired with sparkling jewels by Mouwad, styled by Maeve Reilly.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source from the party told the outlet that Fox “was having a great time at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last night. She seemed happy and free. She was friendly to everyone and was just enjoying herself.”

“She spent most of the night with her long-time agent, Chuck James, and they were chatting together all evening,” the source added. “She left the party at around 2 a.m. while holding hands with him.”

Megan Fox ditches her engagement ring for 2023 Oscars after party

The Jennifer’s Body star sparked split rumours with MGK in February of this year when she shared a cryptic quote — and deleted all photos of herself with the musician in — on social media. She also unfollowed him.

Later that month, a source exclusively told Page Six that Fox and MGK were trying to work things out with the help of couple’s therapy.

“[They are] talking to a couple’s therapist every day via Zoom,” the insider said. “Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions.”

“They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage,” a source told Page Six at the time, adding that MGK “really wants to make up.”

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves brings ‘John Wick’ to Paris

Keanu Reeves brings ‘John Wick’ to Paris
Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’

Harry, Meghan absence from Oscars ‘no surprise’ as it would’ve ‘raised many questions’

King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win

King Charles congratulates Michelle Yeoh on historic Oscar win
Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus gets a shout-out from former Disney co-star Selena Gomez
Emily Ratajkowski reveals how she left Sebastian Bear-McClard while struggling with anxiety

Emily Ratajkowski reveals how she left Sebastian Bear-McClard while struggling with anxiety
Oscars ratings tick up again as ‘Everything Everywhere’ triumphs

Oscars ratings tick up again as ‘Everything Everywhere’ triumphs
Khloe Kardashian receives flak for hailing Tristan Thompson as ‘Best Father’

Khloe Kardashian receives flak for hailing Tristan Thompson as ‘Best Father’
Lady Gaga's gave worth-watching reaction when 'RRR' won the Oscar

Lady Gaga's gave worth-watching reaction when 'RRR' won the Oscar
Prince Harry delivered 'bad news' to Meghan Markle about dad in bed

Prince Harry delivered 'bad news' to Meghan Markle about dad in bed
Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event

Meghan Markle put on 'best kit' to hide 'dark' suicidal thoughts for Royal event
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh speaks up on ‘shattering’ the ‘glass ceiling’

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh speaks up on ‘shattering’ the ‘glass ceiling’
Meghan Markle asked Prince Harry what 'sin' had she done to deserve 'hatred'

Meghan Markle asked Prince Harry what 'sin' had she done to deserve 'hatred'