 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Grant draws flak for Oscars red carpet interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Hugh Grant draws flak for Oscars red carpet interview
Hugh Grant draws flak for Oscars red carpet interview

Hugh Grant is under fire for giving a "rude" interview on the Oscars red carpet.

Ashley Graham interviewed the British star on the red carpet, where the Glass Onion actor, known for his wry humor, gave brief and blunt responses to the interviewer.

Graham questioned the 62-year-old on his excitement for certain actors winning, to which he replied, "No, not one in particular."

The host tried another, "OK, well, what are you wearing tonight, then?"

In response, the actor said: "Just my suit."

The 35-year-old then asked Grant about the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, where the actor made a cameo.

"So tell me what was it like to be in Glass Onion?" she asked, adding: "It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. How is it to shoot something like that?"

Grant said: "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds."

Graham responded, "Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?", to which Grant said: "Um, almost."

Meanwhile, netizens slammed the BAFTA winner for his unclassy attitude.

"Was that Hugh Grant interview the most uncomfortable thing ever?!?, one user commented.

"Don't do the interview if you clearly don't want to be interviewed," another wrote.

"Hugh Grant was so rude during his interview! Ashley Graham handled it with grace. His eye roll at the end was obnoxious!" a third person said. 


More From Entertainment:

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary
Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023
Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance

Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance
Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion

Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion
‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama
Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel reveals which celebrity was in 'Cocaine Bear' suit at Oscars
Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley says Loretta McLaughlin’s work inspired her to star in ‘Boston Strangler’
K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback

K-pop veterans Apink announce date for their new comeback
Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment

Minhyuk from K-pop group Monsta X announces military enlistment
Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral

Angela Bassett's comforting gesture to Austin Butler goes viral
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over kids' invitation row
Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour

Glendale renamed ‘Swift City’ in honour of Taylor Swift tour