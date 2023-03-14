Hugh Grant draws flak for Oscars red carpet interview

Hugh Grant is under fire for giving a "rude" interview on the Oscars red carpet.

Ashley Graham interviewed the British star on the red carpet, where the Glass Onion actor, known for his wry humor, gave brief and blunt responses to the interviewer.

Graham questioned the 62-year-old on his excitement for certain actors winning, to which he replied, "No, not one in particular."

The host tried another, "OK, well, what are you wearing tonight, then?"

In response, the actor said: "Just my suit."

The 35-year-old then asked Grant about the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, where the actor made a cameo.

"So tell me what was it like to be in Glass Onion?" she asked, adding: "It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. How is it to shoot something like that?"

Grant said: "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds."

Graham responded, "Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?", to which Grant said: "Um, almost."

Meanwhile, netizens slammed the BAFTA winner for his unclassy attitude.

"Was that Hugh Grant interview the most uncomfortable thing ever?!?, one user commented.

"Don't do the interview if you clearly don't want to be interviewed," another wrote.

"Hugh Grant was so rude during his interview! Ashley Graham handled it with grace. His eye roll at the end was obnoxious!" a third person said.



