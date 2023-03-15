 
entertainment
'Rust' case: Another victory for Alec Baldwin as special prosecutor resigns

Special prosecutor in "Rust" case Andrea Reeb on Tuesday announced she is stepping down, a move which is being dubbed as another win for actor Alec Baldwin.

The announcement came a month after the Baldwin's legal team filed a motion asking the judge to have her dismissed, claiming her status as a Republican lawmaker in the New Mexico House of Representatives is "unconstitutional." 

Baldwin, whose charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, has pleaded not guilty.

In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, the office of New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney said, "After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the Rust case. My priority in this case — and in every case I've prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim."

 "However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand."

