Meghan Markle ‘totally disingenuous to cosplay as poor’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been warned against trying to ‘cosplay as poor’ with ‘totally disingenuous’ motives when she’s ‘richer than the women she’s helping’.



Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser brought these claims to light.

Her admissions were shared to the NZ Herald, and read, “She and William are much, much wealthier than Meghan and her fella, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, a man who has been busily acquainting himself with the various indignities of paid work in recent years.”

“However, you would never know it based on looking at our two royal women.”

“What sets them apart is that one seems astutely aware of the sensitivities of her personal circumstances versus her role as someone busily trying to big up charities, community organisations and the good-hearted sorts helping those on the margins of society.”

“The other is Meghan. It is, in my opinion, an indisputable fact that the Duchess of Sussex is the most chic woman to ever get to, for a while at least anyway, slap an HRH in front of her name.”

“The former Suits actress has the sort of style that would make the heart of every Vogue editor soar with joy to see her donning the Swedish It label Toteme.”

“However, the thing that the 41-year-old hasn’t quite twigged is that just because she can now afford to dress like the 0.1 per cent, all $2000 ($2146) jumpers and Cartier baubles, to pop out to the shops doesn’t mean she should.”

“It would be totally disingenuous for her to cosplay as poor but where is the sensitivity? The soupçon of restraint?”