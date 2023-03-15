 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bat against Lahore Qalandars

SDSports Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Multan Sultans Captain Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the 20th fixture of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 4, 2023. — PSL
Multan Sultans Captain Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the 20th fixture of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 4, 2023. — PSL

Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bat against Lahore Qalanadars as the two formidable sides come face-to-face during the thrilling qualifier of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

The defending champions (Qalandars) and runners-up of PSL 2022 (Sultans) are facing each other for the third time this tournament and are fighting for a seat in the final set to be played on March 19.

So far, both sides have played magnificently during the tournament and are led by two of the best players.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite, IzharulHaq Naveed, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell.

More to follow...

