Wednesday Mar 15 2023
J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS' J-Hope

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope

Media personality and rapper Joe Budden calls rapper J. Cole a slur because of his collaboration with K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope. Budden is known for saying controversial things and being surrounded by scandals.

He is also a podcast host and occasionally appears on Love & Hip Hop New York. He shared a video on March 8th which was titled 'Joe Budden FIRES at J. Cole For PANDERING After BTS Collab.'

At the start of the clip, they can be seen criticising J. Cole’s recent release where the rapper used a beat from a Youtube producer and said that he was ‘pandering.’ They then went on to mention BTS as yet another example of the same thing.

After they listened to On The Street, J-Hope and J. Cole’s new song, the other hosts can be seen saying that the track isn’t bad. However, that is when Budden came on-screen holding a board with a slur written on it.

The slur is typically used against African Americans, and Budden directed it at the other hosts for liking the song as well as J. Cole.

