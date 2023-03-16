US warns Russia over alleged downing of its drone

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at an event at the White House.AFP/File

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the United States would continue flying its aircraft in international airspace, after a Russian jet was accused of downing a US drone.

Speaking just following the two defense chiefs’ call, Austin said his message was: "The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows."

"And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner," he said.