Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
AFP

US warns Russia over alleged downing of its drone

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at an event at the White House.AFP/File
WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the United States would continue flying its aircraft in international airspace, after a Russian jet was accused of downing a US drone.

Speaking just following the two defense chiefs’ call, Austin said his message was: "The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows."

"And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner," he said.

