 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
AFP

Baidu's AI Chatbot 'Ernie Bot' leaves investors unimpressed

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li speaks at the unveiling of Baidus AI chatbot Ernie Bot at an event in Beijing on March 16, 2023. — AFP
Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li speaks at the unveiling of Baidu's AI chatbot Ernie Bot at an event in Beijing on March 16, 2023. — AFP

BEIJING: Chinese search engine company Baidu's shares fell as much as 10% on Thursday after the company unveiled its ChatGPT-like AI software, with investors unimpressed by the bot's display of linguistic and maths skills.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ChatGPT, created by San Francisco company OpenAI, has caused a sensation for its ability to write essays, poems or programming code on demand within seconds, sparking widespread fears of cheating or of professions becoming obsolete.

Chinese tech giants have joined the global rush to develop rival software, with Alibaba and JD.com also announcing similar projects.

But Baidu's "Ernie Bot", unveiled at a press event in Beijing on Thursday, fell short of expectations with the company's co-founder Robin Li showing only a pre-recorded demonstration of the software's capabilities, rather than a live interaction.

The company showed audiences a screen recording of the bot answering questions about the popular Chinese science fiction novel "The Three-Body Problem" and generating a plot summary.

It also showed off Ernie Bot's algebra skills and generated audio in the Sichuanese and Hakka dialects of Chinese.

Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged immediately after the software was unveiled, sliding by more than 10% at one point.

The company's shares recovered slightly afterwards, down around 7% on Thursday afternoon.

Baidu says it intends to integrate the bot into its search engine as well as its smart home devices, with "real-world applications across industries".

But China's strict censorship and US restrictions on chip sales could limit Baidu and other Chinese companies' AI ambitions.

ChatGPT is blocked in China, but the American software is gaining a base of Chinese users who use virtual private networks to get around the ban, deploying it to write essays and cram for exams.

More From Sci-Tech:

New imagery analysis shows planet Venus 'charged with volcanoes'

New imagery analysis shows planet Venus 'charged with volcanoes'
'Terrifying plastic rocks' found on remote island

'Terrifying plastic rocks' found on remote island
New NASA spacesuit tailored for lunar wear

New NASA spacesuit tailored for lunar wear
What is OpenAI's GPT 4 model?

What is OpenAI's GPT 4 model?
Vinyl records: Once dying, then a novelty, are back and thriving

Vinyl records: Once dying, then a novelty, are back and thriving
´Revolutionary´: Scientists create mice with two fathers

´Revolutionary´: Scientists create mice with two fathers
Volkswagen releases new budget-friendly electric car

Volkswagen releases new budget-friendly electric car
Volkswagen lays out details of planned affordable electric car

Volkswagen lays out details of planned affordable electric car
Dutch court finds Facebook misused data in class action suit

Dutch court finds Facebook misused data in class action suit
AI comes for DJ: London partygoers rave to robot beats

AI comes for DJ: London partygoers rave to robot beats
Here's how to secretly read WhatsApp messages without letting the sender know

Here's how to secretly read WhatsApp messages without letting the sender know
ChatGPT's awaited update GPT-4 more ‘human’: claims company

ChatGPT's awaited update GPT-4 more ‘human’: claims company