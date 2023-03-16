 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey shares her opinion on Harry, Meghan’s possible appearance at coronation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

File Footage

Oprah Winfrey shared her opinion on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend King Charles’ coronation scheduled for May 6th.

The famed talk show host was asked about the possible appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s at the upcoming historic event during CBS Morning.

"I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family,” she replied, adding, “That's what's the bottom line it comes down to."

"They haven't asked me my opinion,” Oprah further said.

Oprah’s response sparked a debate online as some social media users believed that her comments were a "cop out" while others noted, "Why would they ask you."

“Perfect answer,” one wrote.

A spokesperson for California-based royal couple confirmed last week that they are officially invited at the coronation by Charles.

However, the rep added, “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Some royal experts believe the couple will make a joint appearance at the ceremony while others are of the opinion that Harry will attend coronation but Meghan will stay at home with kids.


More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Paris Hilton speaks up on being ‘parodied’ in Pink’s Stupid Girls music video in her memoir

Paris Hilton speaks up on being ‘parodied’ in Pink’s Stupid Girls music video in her memoir
Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement

Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement
James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in downward spiral to ‘being broke’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in downward spiral to ‘being broke’
Penn Badgley says comments on ‘You’ intimate scenes were ‘blown out of proportion’

Penn Badgley says comments on ‘You’ intimate scenes were ‘blown out of proportion’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may turn down Met Gala invite amid drama with Royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may turn down Met Gala invite amid drama with Royal family

Zachary Levi gets candid about his mental health journey in new memoir Radical Love

Zachary Levi gets candid about his mental health journey in new memoir Radical Love
Marvel villain Willem Dafoe comments on bad CGI in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Marvel villain Willem Dafoe comments on bad CGI in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'