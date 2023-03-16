Oprah Winfrey shares her opinion on Harry, Meghan’s possible appearance at coronation

File Footage

Oprah Winfrey shared her opinion on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend King Charles’ coronation scheduled for May 6th.

The famed talk show host was asked about the possible appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s at the upcoming historic event during CBS Morning.

"I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family,” she replied, adding, “That's what's the bottom line it comes down to."

"They haven't asked me my opinion,” Oprah further said.

Oprah’s response sparked a debate online as some social media users believed that her comments were a "cop out" while others noted, "Why would they ask you."

“Perfect answer,” one wrote.

A spokesperson for California-based royal couple confirmed last week that they are officially invited at the coronation by Charles.

However, the rep added, “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Some royal experts believe the couple will make a joint appearance at the ceremony while others are of the opinion that Harry will attend coronation but Meghan will stay at home with kids.



