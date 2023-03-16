 
Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'

Netflix series You star Penn Badgley has shared his toddler’s epic reaction after watching his dad on TV playing Joe Goldberg and left fans shocked.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Gossip Girl star, 36, recently offered a rare glimpse into his life since he and wife Domino Kirke welcomed their first child, James Badgley together in 2020.

“Well, you know he’s a pandemic kid,” Badgley told Fallon on Tuesday. “Anybody who has kids, it’s a joy, it’s an immense – I mean, it’s wild. It’s lovely. It’s great. It’s a challenge. Shoutout to all the parents. Keep going! Keep going, it gets better.”

Badgley was asked whether his toddler knows that his father plays serial killer in the Netflix drama series, he explained that James isn’t entirely aware about his psycho character, but he has seen his dad on screen before. “We’re gonna have to break that one to him,” he jokingly replied.

“There was recently a day where I was doing something really sweet with him, you know, like in my lap,” Badgley added.

“And then I sat on the remote and … it just went right to Netflix on the TV, and my face was right on the TV. He was like, ‘Daddy!’”.

“I started to race around because the next thing he was going to see was something really crazy.”

Badgley and Kirke tied the knot in 2017 at a New York City courthouse and welcomed their first child together two years later.

