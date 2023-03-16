 
Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ talks about Seungkwan from K-pop group Seventeen

Korean actress Cha Joo Young thanks Sungkwan from K-pop group Seventeen in an interview with Esquire Korea. She plays one of the antagonists in the Netflix series The Glory.

She recently took part in the Fighting challenge from Seventeen’s subunit group BSS which quickly went viral. When the magazine asked her about it, she admitted that it had taken a lot of courage for her to do so.

She revealed that the person who gave her the courage to go ahead with it was actually none other than Seungkwan, which is why she wants to thank him:

“I went to get the award but ended up doing it. I was a bit nervous, but Seungkwan helped me a lot. So, I want to say a special thanks to him. Thank you.”

