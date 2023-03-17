 
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Is Elon Musk buying SVB?

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US. — Reuters
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US. — Reuters

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter has said that he is open to the idea of buying California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as it was taken over by the US regulators due to a financial meltdown last week.

Co-Founder and CEO of Razer Min-Liang Tan had tweeted extending a suggestion to the Twitter of buying SVB.

Min-Liang Tan said: "I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank".

Elon Musk replied to his tweet: "I'm open to the idea".

US regulators made a significant move by shutting down Silicon Valley Bank, causing a major stir in the global banking industry as concerns arose about potential contagion effects. This event marks the largest banking failure in the US since the 2008 financial crisis.

US authorities swooped in and seized the assets of SVB, a key lender to US startups since the 1980s, after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own.

Little known to the general public, SVB specialized in financing start-ups and had become the 16th largest US bank by assets: at the end of 2022, it had $209 billion in assets and approximately $175.4 billion in deposits.

Its demise represents not only the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008, but also the second largest failure ever for a retail bank in the United States.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to bring a new 'chat attachment menu'

WhatsApp to bring a new 'chat attachment menu'
How much money do YouTubers earn?

How much money do YouTubers earn?
After UK ban, New Zealand moves to restrict TikTok on govt devices

After UK ban, New Zealand moves to restrict TikTok on govt devices
Corsican 'cat-fox' confirmed as unique species

Corsican 'cat-fox' confirmed as unique species
Microsoft unveils AI office Copilot in fast-moving race with Google

Microsoft unveils AI office Copilot in fast-moving race with Google
Meta maps way to ‘kill’ online deception campaigns

Meta maps way to ‘kill’ online deception campaigns
China says US 'suppressing' TikTok after ban ultimatum

China says US 'suppressing' TikTok after ban ultimatum
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
Baidu's AI Chatbot 'Ernie Bot' leaves investors unimpressed

Baidu's AI Chatbot 'Ernie Bot' leaves investors unimpressed
New imagery analysis shows planet Venus 'charged with volcanoes'

New imagery analysis shows planet Venus 'charged with volcanoes'
'Terrifying plastic rocks' found on remote island

'Terrifying plastic rocks' found on remote island
New NASA spacesuit tailored for lunar wear

New NASA spacesuit tailored for lunar wear