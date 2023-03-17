 
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bat against Lahore Qalandars

A Peshawar Zalmi batter hits a shot while a Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper looks on during the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2023. — PSL
Peshawar Zalmi Friday won the toss and opted to bat against Lahore Qalanadars in the second Eliminator of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the second-last match of the tournament, Zalmi and the Qalandars have come head-to-head for a final chance to book a spot in the final.

So far, the Qalandars and Zalmi have clashed twice in the tournament, with both sides winning one match each. 

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham and Haris Sohail. 

More to follow...

