 
world
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
AFP

Canada eases immigration for quake-hit Syrians and Turks

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

In this file photo, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser attends a press conference with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on April 6, 2022. Reuters
In this file photo, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser attends a press conference with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on April 6, 2022. Reuters

MONTRAEAL: Canada has taken steps to facilitate immigration process for Turkish and Syrian nationals who were already residing in the country, following a devastating earthquake that claimed over 50,000 lives in both nations.

The move, which was announced on Saturday, is aimed at providing much-needed relief and support to those affected by the tragedy.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria, and devastated hundreds of thousands of buildings.

"Canada is committed to providing relief to those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria," said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

The new measures would allow, for example, people from those countries to apply for work permits that authorize foreigners to work for any employer for a specified period.

"Today we are introducing new measures that make it easier for Turkish and Syrian nationals to extend their stay in Canada and be with their families, while continuing to work and study in a safe environment," Fraser added.

The announcement comes 10 days after the UN urged the international community to speed up its settlement of Syrian refugees from areas affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

More From World:

Tragedy strikes as earthquake kills at least 12 people in Ecuador

Tragedy strikes as earthquake kills at least 12 people in Ecuador
Thousands take to streets in Lisbon demanding wage increases

Thousands take to streets in Lisbon demanding wage increases
Elon Musk makes bold statement about Donald Trump

Elon Musk makes bold statement about Donald Trump
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US

North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified

Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified
Iranians face dilemma as New Year and Ramadan coincide

Iranians face dilemma as New Year and Ramadan coincide
Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan DA case

Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan DA case
Yellow Vest protests restarting? Protests against Macron could harden

Yellow Vest protests restarting? Protests against Macron could harden
France pension overhaul: Police clash with demonstrators at Paris

France pension overhaul: Police clash with demonstrators at Paris
Tensions rise ahead of Khalistan voting in Brisbane

Tensions rise ahead of Khalistan voting in Brisbane
Farming and tourism under threat as winter drought dries up France's Lake Montbel

Farming and tourism under threat as winter drought dries up France's Lake Montbel
Biden backs ICC's arrest warrant for Putin over war crime charges

Biden backs ICC's arrest warrant for Putin over war crime charges