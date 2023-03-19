Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not included in King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not in plans for the upcoming Coronation of King Charles in May at Westminster Abbey.

According to coronation rehearsal plans obtained by The Times, currently the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have a place in the ceremony and neither does the disgraced King’s brother, Prince Andrew.

Moreover, The Duke of York’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will also not be taking part in the ceremony either.

In an event estimated at about the third of the size of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, it appears there is a place for “working royals only.”

The news report follows news that Harry and Meghan have been invited to the ceremony taking place on May 6th, 2023, in the UK capital.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they have officially received the invitation to King Charles’ Coronation, but did not share an “immediate decision” on their attendance.

Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex, 38, has a strained relationship with the King and his brother, Prince William, especially after her recently-released memoir, Spare.

While the leaked plans do not show the ex-royals in the ceremony, it does reveal that the Prince of Wales’ children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla.