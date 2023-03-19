 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Sandoval's apology to Ariana Madix was 'not genuine'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Tom Sandovals apology to Ariana Madix was not genuine
Tom Sandoval's apology to Ariana Madix was 'not genuine'

Kristen Doute is adopting a no-holds-barred approach as she claimed Tom Sandoval gaslighted his former girlfriend into believing his affair was her fault.

Speaking to the Viall Files podcast, the 40-year-old gave the behind the scene view after Madix caught Sandoval cheating with co-star Raquel Leviss.

"He was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology," Doute added.

The reality star continued, "He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn't validate him," adding, "He was blaming her."

Doute dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2014 and accused the 39-year-old of constantly coming up with excuses despite the split.

"Of course it made her mad, but then when I filmed with her, she's like, crying and holding up her phone going, 'So, he's saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,' or something. Not love and romance."

"And she's immediately just flooding tears, looking

at her phone going, she continued. 'So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all ********?'"

However, the former girlfriend of Sandoval seemingly was not shocked by her ex's behavior, saying, "That's Tom to a T."

More From Entertainment:

Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram

Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni returns to Instagram
Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’

Ben Affleck admits ‘brilliant’ Jennifer Lopez helped him understand ‘culture and style’
‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5

‘Swarm’ co-creator commends Malia Obama’s writing on episode 5
Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras Tour with a major 44-song setlist

Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras Tour with a major 44-song setlist
Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed

Meghan Markle’s words of wisdom revealed
Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback

Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback
David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria

David Beckham pens sweet Mother’s Day message for ‘strong’ wife Victoria
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ director addresses criticism of marathon runtime
BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart

BTS’ Jimin makes his debut on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really conscious’ after controversial Caribbean tour

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really conscious’ after controversial Caribbean tour
Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘so proud’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson says she is ‘so proud’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie
Gary Oldman admits 'Harry Potter' films expanded his fan base

Gary Oldman admits 'Harry Potter' films expanded his fan base