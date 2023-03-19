Tom Sandoval's apology to Ariana Madix was 'not genuine'

Kristen Doute is adopting a no-holds-barred approach as she claimed Tom Sandoval gaslighted his former girlfriend into believing his affair was her fault.

Speaking to the Viall Files podcast, the 40-year-old gave the behind the scene view after Madix caught Sandoval cheating with co-star Raquel Leviss.

"He was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology," Doute added.

The reality star continued, "He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn't validate him," adding, "He was blaming her."

Doute dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2014 and accused the 39-year-old of constantly coming up with excuses despite the split.

"Of course it made her mad, but then when I filmed with her, she's like, crying and holding up her phone going, 'So, he's saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,' or something. Not love and romance."

"And she's immediately just flooding tears, looking

at her phone going, she continued. 'So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all ********?'"

However, the former girlfriend of Sandoval seemingly was not shocked by her ex's behavior, saying, "That's Tom to a T."