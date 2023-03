Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressing a press conference. — Screengrab/Geo News

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Monday that he has given a “free hand” to the police to establish the writ of the state in the province.



CM Naqvi, during a press conference, shared that he was, earlier, asking the law enforcement agencies to hold back but will no longer do so.

"We are also forming a JIT on the incidents that happened in the last five to seven days," said Naqvi

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.