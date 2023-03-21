Royal family's Mother's Day picture leads critics changing their minds?

The UK's royal family has celebrated Mother's Day with a throwback photo of King Charles as a baby with her mother Queen Elizabeth II, apparently shutting down rumours about James Hewitt and Harry's alleged relationship.

For decades a vile rumour has been widely speculated about Prince Harry's biological dad actually being Princess Diana's alleged love interest James Hewitt.

The heartwarming photo of King Charles III and the late Queen led critics changing their minds.

In one of the snaps Charles as a full-haired tot standing on his mother's lap. The adorable picture has finally convinced doubters of Harry's parentage as the snap is Charles' likeness to second son Harry – something that continues to be cast into doubt.



One royal fan reacted as saying: "Did someone notice how much alike is the king in this picture with Harry as a baby?"



"Definitely! I’m one of them and this picture has changed my opinion completely," another added.

A third user commented: "Beautiful photos. Side note, off subject. Prince Harry and his children look so much like King Charles."

Others were also in agreement with the likeness evident between the King and Prince. A Royal fan gushed: "Yes, Harry looks exactly like Charles."