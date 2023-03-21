 
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Lilibet's royal title: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned 'move may backfire'

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that their decision to style their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, with their royal titles may have an unwanted bad impact on them.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, sharing her opinion about Meghan and Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have placed on her young shoulders a major burden.

Angela, in a comment piece for Sky News Australia, wrote: "It will take a long time for little Lilibet to realise the extent of the burden her parents have placed on her young shoulders."

She added: "By styling her a princess, as it was announced on March 8, despite living far away from the Firm and its members, the Sussexes have "glued her to the British Royal Family" they have criticised so much in past years, Ms Levin claimed.

The author called the bombshells lobbed at the Firm by the Duke and Duchess following their decision to step down as working Royal Family members in the spring of 2020 a "cascade of insults fired at the Monarchy, his father, brother and other senior royals."

She continued: "Why on earth would you want your daughter to experience such anguish?"

Levin went on: "Little girls obviously love being a princess at parties, but if Lilibet is the only one in the class who is a real princess it could lead to jealousy that could easily be avoided."

