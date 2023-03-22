Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru': See poster

'Soorarai Pottru's' Hindi remake is yet to be titled

Action star of Bollywood Akshay Kumar has dropped the poster of his upcoming new film that is going to be a Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

He shared the poster which had his shadow while a plane could be seen whizzing by. So far, the Hindi version of the Tamil film has no title as mentioned in the caption of the post.

“We are ready for takeoff! Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023.”

The upcoming untitled film is directed Sudha Kongara who also directed the original Soorarai Pottru. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyotika, Suriya and Vikram Malhotra. The official poster also revealed that the Hindi version will also star Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal beside Kumar.

With this announcement, the Khiladi actor has left fans excited. One of them commented: “I am excited to see Akki & Paresh sir together after 11 years. This reason is enough to see this film. BO never matters to me I just wanna see Akki.”

Meanwhile, where some fans are excited for this new film, some are criticizing Akshay for choosing quantity over quality. “Still quantity over quality”, wrote one social media user.

Another wrote: “Why Akshay is playing safe. It’s time to do some larger-than-life movie. Even Hera pheri 3 will be directed by Farhad Samji so no hope there too. So Akshay is destroying himself. He needs something like Sooryavanshi.”

Akshay Kumar’s last five films failed at the box office. Everybody not waits to see if his next film manages to boost up his career again or not, reports IndianExpress.