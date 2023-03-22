 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Post Malone reaches 'Circles' lawsuit settlement with Tyler Armes before trial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Post Malone decided to reach a last minute settlement with Tyler Armes, the member of a Canadian rock band, after the latter filed a lawsuit for not been given due credit and compensation after he helped co-write the 2019's hit, Circles.

The alleger, Tyler Armes revealed he has a "significant input" on the bassline and helped with the keyboard chords and guitar melody during the recording session in August 2018.

He further added that even though the lyrics were not completed in that particular session, the final version of the Circles is "note for note rhythmically and melodically identical" to the one recorded with him.

On March 21, The Hollywood Reporter reported that before the jury selection on the case, the court was informed of the settlement between Malone and Armes, although the terms remain undisclosed.

Following Armes' lawsuit, Malone also registered a complain in New York federal court. which stated, "It is an age-old story in the music business that when a song earns the type of runaway success that 'Circles' has garnered, an individual will come out of the woodwork, falsely claim to take credit for the song, and demand unwarranted and unearned windfall profits from the song."

