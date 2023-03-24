 
health
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan continues to record increase in COVID-19 cases

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Women wearing protective face masks walk amid the rush of people along a road as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan July 20, 2020. — Reuters
Women wearing protective face masks walk amid the rush of people along a road as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan July 20, 2020. — Reuters 

  • One person died due to coronavirus in country.
  • About 22 patients are in critical condition.
  • Pakistan records 150 new infections in last 24 hours.

Pakistan is witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases with the country recording about 150 new infections in the last 24 hours after which the rate of positive cases increased to 3.58%.

As per the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 4,194 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours out of which 150 returned positve. Moreover, one person died due to coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours while 22 patients are in critical condition. 

It should be noted that last week, in view of the fear of the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had issued an alert to wear masks till April 30.

"Mask wearing is recommended at crowded tightly enclosed spaces including healthcare facilities," the NIH had quoted the NCOC.

The NCOC had issued directives to make the use of masks mandatory in crowded places, hospitals and other healthcare centres as well.

The NIH had said the decision was taken by the NCOC due to the current COVID-19 disease trends across the country. The guideline had come after the countrywide positivity ratio had climbed to 2.98%.

In January this year, Pakistan confirmed the presence of one of the three dominant strains of COVID-19 in China and Omicron's subvariant XBB's presence.

“Genomic surveillance is underway at NIH Islamabad. However, due to low positivity, only a few samples are available for sequencing. Our last batch showed increased cases of Omicron XBB,” an official of the NIH Islamabad had said.

NIH officials had also reiterated that there was no imminent threat of any major COVID-19 wave in Pakistan. However, we are continuously monitoring the situation and prepared for any situation, they had added.

On the other hand, scientists at Aga Khan University also confirmed to The News that they had detected and reported the XBB sub-variant of the Omicron variant to the authorities in the country but had added that they had not yet seen other two sub-variants, including BF.7 in the country.

More From Health:

Pakistan requests $281m grant to fight AIDS, TB, Malaria

Pakistan requests $281m grant to fight AIDS, TB, Malaria
Moderna defends plan to charge up to $130 for Covid vaccine

Moderna defends plan to charge up to $130 for Covid vaccine
Birth Control Alert: Hormonal contraceptives linked to heightened breast cancer risk

Birth Control Alert: Hormonal contraceptives linked to heightened breast cancer risk
'Harmful germs are lurking on your mobile phones'

'Harmful germs are lurking on your mobile phones'
Karachi's COVID-19 positivity alarmingly jumps over 28%

Karachi's COVID-19 positivity alarmingly jumps over 28%
Bird flu shots being made for humans as 'precautionary measure'

Bird flu shots being made for humans as 'precautionary measure'
Millions at risk of dying if salt intake not reduced, WHO cautions

Millions at risk of dying if salt intake not reduced, WHO cautions
Pets could be a source of drug-resistant bacteria, study finds

Pets could be a source of drug-resistant bacteria, study finds
Why people should take Vitamin C daily?

Why people should take Vitamin C daily?
Cost of dialysis up by 40% in few months, experts say

Cost of dialysis up by 40% in few months, experts say
Harmful chemicals may potentially be running in your blood stream: experts

Harmful chemicals may potentially be running in your blood stream: experts
Insomnia: Another adverse effect of long COVID-19

Insomnia: Another adverse effect of long COVID-19