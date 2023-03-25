 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Adam Levine shows love to wife Behati Prinsloo and three kids at Las Vegas residency

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Adam Levine spoke about wife Behati Prinsloo and three kids in a heartwarming manner, on the first night of Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency.

On Friday, March 24, Maroon 5 held their show at the Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater and gave a two-hour set.

As per PEOPLE, at one point frontman, Adam Levine made a toast to wife Behati Prinsloo, and three kids.

Levine told the audience how much he loves his family, saying that previously he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

The Vegas residency began with Animals and One More Night, a total of 20 songs were played.

