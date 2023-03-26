Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing their battle against Buckingham Palace

King Charles III has shown his royal power to some disgruntled members of the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have apparently lost their battle against Buckingham Palace and King Charles, a royal commentator has said.

Daniela Elser was commenting on the monarch's recent move to evict the US-based couple from Frogmore Cottage as part of an ongoing strategy of reducing royal expenditure.



Writing in the New Zealand Herald, she said: “The house – or more accurately, Buckingham Palace – has won.



"Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might have spent the last two years waging an exhausting, never-ending battle of wits and PR strategy against The Firm, but they have actually ended up on the losing side," she continued.

"The House of Windsor has sailed through this storm and made it to the other side. And that leaves Harry and Meghan having played all of their cards and the King not having blinked once."

“Even if the self-exiled couple was to, say, pop up on Good Morning America to lob a fresh volley of their signature brand of 'truth bombs' at London, I reckon the public reaction would be something of a collective shrug,” according to the expert.