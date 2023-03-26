 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing their battle against Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing their battle against Buckingham Palace

King Charles III has shown his royal power to some disgruntled members of the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have apparently lost their battle against Buckingham Palace and King Charles, a royal commentator has said. 

Daniela Elser was commenting on the monarch's recent move to evict the US-based couple from Frogmore Cottage as part of an ongoing strategy of reducing royal expenditure.

Writing in the New Zealand Herald, she said: “The house – or more accurately, Buckingham Palace – has won.

"Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might have spent the last two years waging an exhausting, never-ending battle of wits and PR strategy against The Firm, but they have actually ended up on the losing side," she continued.

"The House of Windsor has sailed through this storm and made it to the other side. And that leaves Harry and Meghan having played all of their cards and the King not having blinked once."

“Even if the self-exiled couple was to, say, pop up on Good Morning America to lob a fresh volley of their signature brand of 'truth bombs' at London, I reckon the public reaction would be something of a collective shrug,” according to the expert.

More From Entertainment:

'Rust' armorer attempts to block special prosecutor's appointment

'Rust' armorer attempts to block special prosecutor's appointment
Kate Middleton redefining what a working member can actually achieve

Kate Middleton redefining what a working member can actually achieve
Prince Harry using royal card to influence Americans?

Prince Harry using royal card to influence Americans?
David Beckham mocked by his wife Victoria for his latest stunt

David Beckham mocked by his wife Victoria for his latest stunt
Adele loves Taylor Swift but jealous of fans attending her shows

Adele loves Taylor Swift but jealous of fans attending her shows
Kanye West returns to social media with love for Jewish people

Kanye West returns to social media with love for Jewish people
Amanda Holden shares her views on David Walliam’s exit from BGT

Amanda Holden shares her views on David Walliam’s exit from BGT
Hayden Panettiere addresses Nashville stage fright

Hayden Panettiere addresses Nashville stage fright
Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn among protestors in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' new images

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn among protestors in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' new images
Jessica Simpson scripted pilot 'Open Book' not going ahead with pilot at Amazon Freevee

Jessica Simpson scripted pilot 'Open Book' not going ahead with pilot at Amazon Freevee
'John Wick: Chapter 4' director details reason behind scrapping 'Chapter 5'

'John Wick: Chapter 4' director details reason behind scrapping 'Chapter 5'
Kate Bosworth and Justin are engaged: Sources claim

Kate Bosworth and Justin are engaged: Sources claim