Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were spotted enjoying a perfect family outing at Wrexham. The couple posed for heartwarming pictures with their newborn baby on the Racecourse Ground this weekend.

The family of five, including Reynolds and Lively’s three daughters; James, 8, Betty, 6, and Inez, 3 posed at the stadium.

The Deadpool actor, 46, was seen holding the newborn. The Hollywood couple welcomed their fourth baby in February. They announced the good news on social media without revealing either the name or the gender of the latest arrival.

Reynolds and Lively were seen on the football pitch where the Free Guy actor and Rob McElhenney's team were playing York in the Vanarama National League.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the Welsh club in 2020.

In the pictures, via Daily Mail, the sweet family was seen posing for photos. Reynolds was clicked cradling the baby in a white onesie and white beanie.

Another image showed Reynolds and Lively, who married in 2012, taking a selfie on the grounds before the big game.

Reynolds previously opened up about life as a father of four and said his home is now a "zoo".

The Red Notice actor, during his appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch, said, "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."