 
world
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
APP

WATCH: People flock to Gandhara art exhibition in China

By
APP

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

A man takes a picture of a piece at the Gandhara art exhibition in the Wenhua Hall of the Palace Museum in China. —Twitter/@BJNewsWorld
A man takes a picture of a piece at the Gandhara art exhibition in the Wenhua Hall of the Palace Museum in China. —Twitter/@BJNewsWorld

BEIJING: The Pakistan-China joint exhibition being held at the Palace Museum to showcase the cultural heritage of Gandhara has attracted a large number of visitors.

The exhibition titled “Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road” was jointly organized by the Palace Museum and the Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Cultural Division, Pakistan.

The exhibition featured a wide array of artifacts, sculptures, and other items that were representative of the Gandharan culture.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that the exhibition generated a lot of interest among Chinese people and will promote cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

He added that the exhibition was initially organised for three months but due to the interest shown by the people, it is expected to continue longer.

The exhibition also included a multimedia presentation, art installations, and interactive activities to help visitors understand the cultural history of the region. Over 170 art pieces brought from various museums of Pakistan will be showcased at the Palace Museum, Beijing.

The event is also an essential part of the Year of Tourism Exchanges being celebrated by China and Pakistan this year.

Ambassador Haque said that a large number of people from both countries, including government officials, academics, and members of the public had so far visited this exhibition and learned more about Gandhara heritage.

The Gandhara exhibition is a great opportunity for both countries to learn more about each others’ culture and history.

The exhibition will also help strengthen the ties between the two nations and promote mutual understanding, he added.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistani and Chinese cultures had several similarities.

He said that the cultural exchanges would further strengthen the all-weather friendship between the two countries.

More From World:

India summons Canada high commissioner, concerned over Sikh protesters

India summons Canada high commissioner, concerned over Sikh protesters
Putin says Moscow to place nuclear weapons in Belarus, US reacts cautiously

Putin says Moscow to place nuclear weapons in Belarus, US reacts cautiously
Mexican comic Xavier López Chabelo dies at 88

Mexican comic Xavier López Chabelo dies at 88
Attention pilgrims: You have one chance to perform Umrah in Ramadan!

Attention pilgrims: You have one chance to perform Umrah in Ramadan!
New violent clashes rock France in water protest

New violent clashes rock France in water protest
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 23 in Mississippi

‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 23 in Mississippi
Trump to rally at site of deadly anti-government siege in Texas

Trump to rally at site of deadly anti-government siege in Texas
Disqualified because PM is scared of my next speech: Rahul Gandhi

Disqualified because PM is scared of my next speech: Rahul Gandhi
California farmers flood their fields in order to save them

California farmers flood their fields in order to save them
1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest

1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest
British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

King Charles postpones France visit over political woes of Macron

King Charles postpones France visit over political woes of Macron