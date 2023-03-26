 
Angelina Jolie sets rules for daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dating life

Angelina Jolie is a doting mother when it comes to supporting her children and their life choices. The Hollywood actress has reportedly set some rules of her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt as she has shown her interest in dating.

Jolie, who is co-parenting her six teenage children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has turned into a protective mum as her first biological child, Shiloh, has expressed interest in dating life.

Shiloh, who will turn 17 on May 27, made headlines after she, alongside her mom, was spotted meeting with the Normal People star Paul Mescal.

A source told US Magazine, “It wasn’t difficult for the Maleficent actress to arrange the meeting. She had her people call his people and it was set up right away.”

The insider also noted that Shiloh’s “taking a big interest in arts and culture” and “Angie’s very encouraging of that.”

A source close to the Eternals actress revealed, “she wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it’s like to work in the biz, how they got their start and so on and so forth.”

However, reports further suggested that if Shiloh is meeting any potential suitor, her mother apparently first “approves” the person.

Life & Style source shared, “Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight.”

Jolie and Pitt also share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne.

