 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Reuters

Orlando Bloom visits children’s centre in Kyiv

By
Reuters

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Orlando Bloom visits children’s centre in Kyiv
Orlando Bloom visits children’s centre in Kyiv

KYIV: Orlando Bloom, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations children's organization UNICEF and a star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Lord of the Rings" movies visited a children's centre in Kyiv on Sunday.

It was his first trip to Ukraine since 2016, the British actor said. He also met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"I would have never expected the war to have escalated throughout the country since I was there," Bloom said on Instagram.

"But today, I was fortunate to hear children's laughter at a UNICEF-supported Spilno centre, a safe, warm, and nurturing space for children to play, learn and receive psychosocial support."

"He knows what this aggression has brought, how full-scale the world's efforts must be to stop it, to restore Ukraine after the war," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after meeting Bloom.

More From Entertainment:

John Legend reacts to Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski making out to ‘Dope’ in Tokyo

John Legend reacts to Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski making out to ‘Dope’ in Tokyo
King Charles German cousin speaks out ahead of British monarch’s visit to Berlin

King Charles German cousin speaks out ahead of British monarch’s visit to Berlin
Florence Pugh reveals her new Cooking with Flo show ‘in the works’

Florence Pugh reveals her new Cooking with Flo show ‘in the works’
Drake sparks fury among fans after abruptly dropping out of Lollapalooza Brazil

Drake sparks fury among fans after abruptly dropping out of Lollapalooza Brazil
Chris Pratt rejoices ‘cool dad status’ with upcoming movie ‘Super Mario Bros’

Chris Pratt rejoices ‘cool dad status’ with upcoming movie ‘Super Mario Bros’
Rashida Jones joins cast of 'In The Blink of an Eye'

Rashida Jones joins cast of 'In The Blink of an Eye'
Ariana Grande gives fans behind-the-scenes look at ‘Wicked’ with Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande gives fans behind-the-scenes look at ‘Wicked’ with Cynthia Erivo

Marvel star Jeff Goldblum joins cast of 'Wicked' as Wizard of Oz

Marvel star Jeff Goldblum joins cast of 'Wicked' as Wizard of Oz
Kate Middleton shows unique quality to ‘lead’ different from other royals

Kate Middleton shows unique quality to ‘lead’ different from other royals
PR guru snubs Kate Middleton after turning down major role?

PR guru snubs Kate Middleton after turning down major role?
Eva Longoria hosts travel, food show ‘Searching For Mexico’

Eva Longoria hosts travel, food show ‘Searching For Mexico’