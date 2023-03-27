 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix Original Spanish crime series 'Mute' to release in May 2023: Find out

By
Web Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Netflix Original Spanish crime series Mute to release in May 2023: Find out

Netflix Original Spanish crime drama Mute will be available to stream on May 2023.

The limited crime series is created, written and produced by Aitor Gabilondo. Gabe Ibáñez (Automata), Aitor Gabilondo (Patria), and Esteban Crespo (Lala) will co-direct the series.

As per What's on Netflix, an initial release date of May 19th, 2023 has been set by the streaming giant.

Arón Piper, known for his role as Ander Muñoz, and Manu Rios from the popular series Elite, and Spanish horror The Grandmother actress, Almudena Amor are going to star.

Remaining Cast:

  • Ramiro Blas (The Passanger)
  • Aitor Luna (Los hombred de Paco)
  • Cristina Kovani (La caza, Monteperdido)
  • Viti Suárez (Tú también lo harías) as Técnico de Vigilancia Electrónica
  • Aria Bedmar (La caza, Monteperdido)
  • Mikel Losada (The Invisible Guardian)
  • Elena Sáenz as Silvia (Do You See How Everything Mixes?)
  • Estela Theus (Los hombres de Paco) as Analista
  • Miguel Garces (20,000 Species of Bees) as Director Centro

The synopsis of the series is as follows, "Sergio Ciscar is released from prison 6 years after having killed his parents when he was still underage. During that time, Sergio hasn’t said a word nor has collaborated with the justice system, so the motivations for the crime and the intentions he has by now are a mystery. Ana Dussel, a young psychiatrist, and her team are in charge of determining his potential danger to society by secretly watching him day and night as if he was an animal.

The series has wrapped up filming and will have a total of eight episodes.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence spotted out with husband and son in New York

Jennifer Lawrence spotted out with husband and son in New York
Angelina Jolie and David Rothschild had a 'Business' meeting not date: Sources inform

Angelina Jolie and David Rothschild had a 'Business' meeting not date: Sources inform
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen locking lips after brunch date in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen locking lips after brunch date in West Hollywood
Emily Ratajkowski REJECTED to date Harry Styles in a resurfacing video from 2016

Emily Ratajkowski REJECTED to date Harry Styles in a resurfacing video from 2016
Succession star Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting

Succession star Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting
Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star as lead in upcoming action-thriller 'Damaged'

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star as lead in upcoming action-thriller 'Damaged'
Nick Cannon reflects on his past antisemitic comments

Nick Cannon reflects on his past antisemitic comments
Busy Philipps mocks Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision trial quote

Busy Philipps mocks Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision trial quote
Chrissy Teigen shares sweet reason behind her baby daughter Etsi’s name

Chrissy Teigen shares sweet reason behind her baby daughter Etsi’s name
Sam Neill ‘slightly irked’ by Jurassic Park’s marketing campaign: Here’s why

Sam Neill ‘slightly irked’ by Jurassic Park’s marketing campaign: Here’s why
Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship

Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship
Ben Affleck quips why he doesn’t want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth

Ben Affleck quips why he doesn’t want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth