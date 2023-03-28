What source of Vitamin comes from the Sun? How is it helpful?

A person can be seen sitting in sunlight under the tree in this representational image. — Unsplash/File

Sunlight is regarded as the main source of energy which allows plants to grow. They convert sunlight into chemical energy essential for their survival.

Similarly, it also helps humans to grow stronger and healthier. But what vitamin comes from the sun?

Even though the sun carries ultraviolet rays which can damage human skin, cause sunburn and can potentially cause skin cancer, it is also helpful in fighting numerous infectious diseases in the human body, according to a report from USA Today.

Sun is also a source of one of the 13 essential vitamins — Vitamin D — necessary for a healthy human body.

Why is Vitamin D important?

When the human body is exposed to sunlight, it starts chemical reactions and helps our body to produce Vitamin D, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

The converted energy into chemicals then hydroxylated in the liver and kidneys to be ready for vitamin D, mentioned the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements.

After it is prepared in a sufficient amount, it helps the guts to absorb the calcium — essential for bone health, and muscles and prevent cramps and spasms, said NIH. Vitamin D also assists metabolism and the immune system and decreases inflammation.

Deficiency of Vitamin D

As it is a very essential feature of human health, its deficiency also causes bone and muscle problems making human bodies vulnerable to different kinds of infections. In children, it causes now-rare bone diseases, and in adults causes osteomalacia or osteoporosis, mentioned Harvard Health Publishing.

The risk of Vitamin D deficiency is high in nonwhite people as pigmentation could affect of the production of Vitamin D in the skin.

The rich sources of vitamin D are fatty fish, liver and fortified foods to their diets, according to Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Orange juice and milk are also good sources of this Vitamin.

According to the suggestions by Mayo Clinic, those who are unable to get a Vitamin-rich diet and enough sunlight can take Vitamin D supplements to meet the requirement.

However, the overdose of Vitamin D can cause calcium levels to increase in the blood leading to nausea, dehydration, abdominal pain, confusion and more, according to Healthline.



There are also other risks associated with the overdose of Vitamin D such as intoxication.

Other benefits of sunlight

Apart from the essential Vitamin, there are a number of other benefits which have been reported by medical health experts which include the production of serotonin — necessary for good mood, better emotions and digestion, remarked PBS North Carolina.

It has also been reported that exposing the body to sunlight can also helps in improving night sleep and reduces stress levels.

Sunlight can also help in fighting obesity which was also mentioned in a study published in 2014 that associated weight loss with exposure to sunlight.