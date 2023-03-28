James Gunn teases 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn said the movie is the longest in the Marvel trilogy. Still, he promised that "not a second is wasted."

Replying to a fan on Twitter on his question of whether rumoured whether two hours and 29 minutes of the movie was correct, the director replied, "It's around that long, although that's not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted."

He continued: "There's no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus)."

Gunn adds that the "trilogy plus" refers to the cast's appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, rather than a future Part IV.

Guardians 3 will open in theatres on May 5, 2023.