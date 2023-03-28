 
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
'The Last of Us' star denied role for THIS reason

Bella Ramsey is swiping at an unnamed director for rejecting her because she didn't have the "Hollywood look" in one of her first auditions.

On Twitter, a user shared a brief clip of the Game of Thrones actor revealing, "The director really liked me, but I didn't get the part because I didn't have the 'Hollywood look,'" adding, "And that's something I've always found very interesting."

The Last of Us star's brief snippet was from an interview with Kevin McCarthy in 2022 while she promoted her movie, Catherine Called Birdy.

The 19-year-old also added in the interview, "I think I'm pleased now that I don't have [the Hollywood look]," she says.

Previously, the actor also opened up about hateful comments after she was cast as Ellie in the HBO's video adaptation show.

Ramsey told the GQ magazine that "everyone" seemed fixated on her "square head" online, adding the comments were hurtful. Still, she couldn't stop "doom-scrolling."

"You're looking for a comment that's more painful than the last one," she told the magazine. "I'd kid myself that I was doing it in jest."

