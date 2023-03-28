 
Jimin from BTS earns his highest entry on Billboard Hot 100

Billboard announced all the latest debuts on the Hot 100 chart on March 27th
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has earned his highest entry yet on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He released his album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th.

Billboard announced all the latest debuts on the Hot 100 chart on March 27th along with the top ten rankings for their Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts for the date April 1st.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart lists the most popular songs in the United States every week and Jimin’s pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 was listed at No. 30. Jimin made his first-ever debut on the chart with the song Vibe which was a collaboration with Taeyang from K-pop group BigBang. Vibe debuted on the chart at No. 76.

He is now the first member of BTS to have ranked in the top 40 of the chart with a non-collaborative song.  

